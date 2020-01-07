HIV+ man rapes daughter in Thanjavur, sentenced to life

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Special Court on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his daughter. According to sources, ChildLine officials received a call from Madukkur in November 2017, informing that a 10-year-old girl was being sexually abused by her father.

Officials held discreet inquiries and found that the mother of the girl had died in 2015 and the father, who was working as an agricultural worker, had been raping her for over a year.

P Suresh, Project Coordinator of Childline, lodged a complaint with the Pattukkottai All Women police station based on which, a case under various sections of POCSO Act and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of IPC was registered and the girl’s father was arrested.

During investigation, it was found that the man was HIV positive and had transmitted it to his daughter. After hearing the counsels, M Ezhilarasi, Judge of the special court found him guilty under multiple sections of the POCSO Act and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. Also, the judge directed the government to grant Rs 5 lakh for the victim and give her treatment.