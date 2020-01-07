Home States Tamil Nadu

Local body elections: High Court adjourns petitions alleging violations in vote counting

Two of the seven petitions alleged that the election officials declared one candidate as winner and issued Form 25 to another candidate.

Published: 07th January 2020 12:36 PM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court adjourned a batch of petitions filed alleging violations in the counting process and announcement of results in rural local body elections in the State.

Of nearly seven petitions, which were adjourned by a Bench, comprising justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran, two alleged that the election officials declared one candidate (petitioner) as winner but issued Form 25 (Certificate of Election) to another candidate.

Remaining petitions claimed that the election results had been announced without completing the counting process and that postal votes were not even counted. Two petitioners stated that they had lost the election by a very meagre margin of one vote and four votes respectively and alleged foul play. Hearing the petitions, the judges orally directed the government counsels to get details including number of votes received by candidates of panchayats concerned and adjourned the cases to Tuesday (January 7).

Meanwhile, around 13 cases, which had been filed seeking fresh election or re-counting of votes in certain panchayats, were dismissed by the Bench. The judges added that such petitioners can approach the district judges concerned by filing election petitions.

Non-submission of CCTV footages

Earlier, the Bench came down heavily on the State Election Commission (SEC) for failing to comply with an order passed by the vacation bench of the court on December 30, 2019, directing the commission to submit CCTV footage of counting process (in 13 districts falling under its jurisdiction) before 5 pm on January 3, 2020.

The standing counsel for SEC contended that the commission has moved a special leave petition before the Supreme Court challenging the said order. Further, due to delay in completion of counting process, SEC had also filed an application at the HC Bench on January 3, seeking 15 days time extension for complying with the order, he stated.

However, the judges criticised that the commission ought to have brought the application for hearing before the expiry of the time granted by the court.

