 Move over resorts, it's 'kidnap politics' now

Instead, they have been busy kidnapping the winning candidates. Not one or two, at least four such attempts were reported on Monday.

Published: 07th January 2020 05:50 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: We are all familiar with ‘resort politics’ now. Parties have captured power in States by safeguarding their MLAs in resorts. For the rural local body elections, however, parties chose not to waste money on expensive accommodations. Instead, they have been busy kidnapping the winning candidates. Not one or two, at least four such attempts were reported on Monday.

While both the Dravidian majors managed to catch a few candidates, a panchayat union ward member in Madurai district had to jump the compound wall and run away from his political ‘suitors’ who refused to take no for an answer. S Aravind of the Chellampatti Union, an engineering graduate who wonas an Independent, feared he might be kidnapped for his support for the upcoming indirect elections for chairperson and vice-chairperson, which will be held on January 11.        

On Monday, he went and assumed office and then jumped over the wall and escaped from there, said sources. There’s tight competition between the Dravidian majors in the 13 panchayat unions in the district. While AIADMK has won nine wards, the DMK has six.  

Similar desperation was seen among AIADMK cadre in Karur’s Krishnarayapuram union, where they have a majority but lack a Dalit woman councillor as is required. Sources say AIADMK cadre were on the trail of a DMK Dalit woman councillor.

Out of the 20 union councilor posts, the AIADMK alliance has 10, the DMK alliance has eight and two of the rest are independent. “When DMK’s Chandramathi arrived at the union office on Monday, they tried to forcefully take her away in their car, following which chaos broke out and the police had to intervene,” said eyewitnesses.  

In Kovilpatti Union in Thoothukudi, the DMK cadre are alleged to have ‘abducted’ three Independents, following which the AIADMK cadre blocked traffic on the road and staged a protest. Of the total 19 wards, the AIADMK has won in five wards, its ally DMDK in one ward, the DMK in eight wards and its ally the CPI in one ward. The DMK needs one more member’s support for the chairman post.

According to sources, the DMK men bundled up three independent councillors in a tempo traveller and took them away right after the swearing-in ceremony.Stranger was the case in Pudukkottai’s Thiruvarankulam union office, where two factions of DMK cadre, followers of  Thangamani and Elangovan, fought for support of the same Independent candidate in the chairperson election. Police had to intervene to end the dispute.

Out of the 25 wards in the Thiruvarankulam union, councillors in 15 wards belong to the DMK, two belong to its alliance partners, six belong to the AIADMK and two are independents.  

Wives of Thangamani and Elangovan, T Valliammai from Ward 13 and E Anandhi from Ward 23 are competing for the chairperson position reserved for women.

Their husbands and loyalists are leaving no stones unturned to get them elected. “Right now, Thangamani and Elangovan have the support of 8 or 9 councilors each. They are now behind the two independent candidates which will decide who becomes the chairperson,” said a local resident.

Going all out to get top posts
Chennai: Incidents of a councillor jumping over the wall to escape a kidnap bid, rivals seeking support of same independent councillor and alleged kidnap bid of three councillors reported from various districts.

