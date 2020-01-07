Puducherry CM annuls L-G’s order naming SEC

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In a fresh tussle between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, the latter has issued an order to annul the L-G’s order, declaring the appointment of TM Balakrishnan as the State Election Commissioner as ‘null and void’, and declared it as ‘illegal’.

“The appointment of Balakrishnan is an executive decision and can only be removed only through a legislative decision as in the Indian Constitution, Puducherry Village and Commune Panchayat Act, and Puducherry Municipalities Act,” said the order, issued on December 3.

Narayanasamy asked the Chief Secretary not to follow the directions of the Lt Governor’s order as “Balakrishnan was carrying out duties for conducting the local body polls in the UT.”

The CM said that Balakrishnan was appointed through a resolution unanimously passed in the Assembly on July 22, 2019. This, in fact, nullified the advertisement of the local administration department on July 8, 2019, that was published without the knowledge of the minister concerned, CM, and the Cabinet.



The Speaker passed the ruling for the conduct of civic elections and therefore, the appointment of SEC.

The CM also said that in the letter from Ministry of Home Affairs, it is nowhere mentioned to declare the appointment of Balakrishnan as null and void.