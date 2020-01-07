Rebels turned independents set to play kingmakers in nine unions

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Independent candidates hold the aces in as many as nine panchayat unions across Ariyalur, Tiruchy and Pudukkottai, as the DMK and AIADMK are unable to claim the chairperson posts unanimously despite either one of them being the single largest.

The vote of independent candidates, most of them rebels who revolted after being denied chance to contest, in the indirect election on January 11 could decide the fate of many an aspirant for the post of the chair person.

With the outcome dependent on their vote, parties are dangling out a carrot to lure independents. On offer are the post of vice-president of the panchayat, according to sources.

“Most of the independent candidates originally are members of one of the two dravidian parties. With their leadership denying them the chance for contesting on party ticket, they contested as independents and won. Now with the post of Chairpersons and Vice-chairpersons are dependent on their votes, several offers including vice-president post, payment of money which was spent as poll expenses are

offered”, according to a party functionary.

The nine critical unions include, Lalgudi and Thuraiyur in Tiruchy district, Andimalam and Jayankondam in Ariyalur district and Gandarvakottai, Karambakkudi, Thiruvarankulam, Arimalam and Pudukkottai unions in Pudukkottai district.

Reportedly in few places, the independent candidates are demanding these options knowing the political parties would come down to satisfy their demands.

“While we are providing options in few places, some candidates are leading the negotiations taking advantage of the political scenario. Though it can be a little bit disappointment among the other Councillors, to give in a big post, this is the best way. The confidence of all the fellow Councillors are in this,” said a local politico from Ariyalur district.

Apart from seeking support in places where there is no complete majority, functionaries are also seeking the support of independents in critical places as the indirect election is being held through a secret ballot. “The secret ballot means we never know who the Councillors are going to vote. Just in unions where

the lead is by one councillor or something, we are approaching the independent to be on the safer side. Once we succeed to rope in any independent candidate, we make sure we keep them away in a way opponents can reach them. We will bring them back to the district only during the election," said, a political functionary from Pudukkottai.

Due to this expedition, all political functionaries of both the parties are working 24/7 to make sure their chances of victory are maximum on the day of indirect election.