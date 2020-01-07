Home States Tamil Nadu

Rebels turned independents set to play kingmakers in nine unions

With the outcome dependent on their vote, parties are dangling out a carrot to lure independents.

Published: 07th January 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Large number of voters showed up in the morning for casting their votes in the second phase of local body election in Bitchandarkovil in Tiruchy on Monday. (Pohoto | EPS/ M K Ashok Kumar.)

Large number of voters showed up in the morning for casting their votes in the second phase of local body election in Bitchandarkovil in Tiruchy. (File Photo | EPS/ M K Ashok Kumar.)

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Independent candidates hold the aces in as many as nine panchayat unions across Ariyalur, Tiruchy and Pudukkottai, as the DMK and AIADMK are unable to claim the chairperson posts unanimously despite either one of them being the single largest. 

The vote of independent candidates, most of them rebels who revolted after being denied chance to contest, in the indirect election on January 11 could decide the fate of many an aspirant for the post of the chair person.

With the outcome dependent on their vote, parties are dangling out a carrot to lure independents. On offer are the post of vice-president of the panchayat, according to sources.

“Most of the independent candidates originally are members of one of the two dravidian parties. With their leadership denying them the chance for contesting on party ticket, they contested as independents and won. Now with the post of Chairpersons and Vice-chairpersons are dependent on their votes,  several offers including vice-president post, payment of money which was spent as poll expenses are
offered”, according to a party functionary.

The nine critical unions include, Lalgudi and Thuraiyur in Tiruchy district, Andimalam and Jayankondam in Ariyalur district and Gandarvakottai, Karambakkudi, Thiruvarankulam, Arimalam and Pudukkottai unions in Pudukkottai district. 

Reportedly in few places, the independent candidates are demanding these options knowing the political parties would come down to satisfy their demands. 

“While we are providing options in few places, some candidates are leading the negotiations taking advantage of the political scenario.  Though it can be a little bit disappointment among the other Councillors, to give in a big post, this is the best way. The confidence of all the fellow Councillors are in this,” said a local politico from Ariyalur district.

Apart from seeking support in places where there is no complete majority, functionaries are also seeking the support of independents in critical places as the indirect election is being held through a secret ballot. “The secret ballot means we never know who the Councillors are going to vote. Just in unions where
the lead is by one councillor or something, we are approaching the independent to be on the safer side. Once we succeed to rope in any independent candidate,  we make sure we keep them away in a way opponents can reach them.  We will bring them back to the district only during the election," said, a political functionary from Pudukkottai.

Due to this expedition, all political functionaries of both the parties are working 24/7 to make sure their chances of victory are maximum on the day of indirect election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruchy Tamil Nadu Local body elections
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp