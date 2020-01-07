Home States Tamil Nadu

Will Tiruchy pass the Swacch test this year?

The poor ranking in Swachh Survekshan last year notwithstanding, officials claim Tiruchy is better prepared this time.

Published: 07th January 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 11:44 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The poor ranking in Swachh Survekshan last year notwithstanding, officials claim Tiruchy is better prepared this time. But the ground realties do not reflect this confidence as garbage remains uncleared on several streets. Any unannounced field inspection by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) officials could further affect the ranking of the city. The Centre announced that it would start the SS-2020 survey from January 4 to 31.

Last year’s ranking was a huge disappointment for the city as Tiruchy slipped from 13 in SS-2018 to 39th place in SS-2019. “Our workers are regularly visiting most of the streets, but some people continue to dump waste in public. We would take action to stop this practice,” an official said. Though the Corporation managed to get bulk waste generators to fall in line with the direction, littering in public places continues unabated. Sanitation workers admitted it is difficult to identify the offenders. “If bulk waste generators are dumping waste on the streets, we would be able to identify them. Our officials have instructed us to inform them about such instances. However, we have been unable to put a stop to littering by the public as it is difficult to identify those responsible,” a sanitation worker said.

With the Swachh Survekshan League 2020 (SSL-2020) quarterly results also proving to be a disappointment, officials said the Corporation would implement measures to avoid any slip in Tiruchy’s  ranking in SS-2020.

“The results for the first two quarters of SSL-2020 were disappointing for us. We hope for better marks in the third quarter,” a source said.

