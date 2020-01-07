Home States Tamil Nadu

‘You can cut the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming’

Meanwhile the DMK candidates staged a protest along with 40 students at the District Collectorate on Monday.

Published: 07th January 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

JNU violence

Vandalised rooms at the Sabarmati Hostel in JNU on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep the spring from coming,” said one of the placards at a protest held by students of University of Madras on Monday. Around two dozen students gathered at the varsity campus on Monday morning, condemning the assault on their contemporaries at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night.

The protesters said that they were anguished by the violence against students who were exercising their democratic right to dissent. They protested until 5 pm on Monday, educating other students on recent developments related to the Act and protests that have been at the centre of contention lately.

Meanwhile, the DMK candidates staged a protest along with 40 students at the District Collectorate on Monday. The demanded action against the criminals who attacked students and the faculty. Members from the Students Federation of India, DMK, Campus Front, were seen holding placards with slogans against the BJP-ruled Centre.

Speaking at the protest, Kanchipuram DMK MLA, Ezhilarasan urged the Delhi police to take action against the attackers and said the government should ensure the AVBP party pays compensation to the injured. Criticizing the ruling government, Ezhilarasan said the central government was bringing a divide among the citizens of India. Expressing solidarity to their counterparts who were injured in JNU, the students here raised slogans against the ruling government.

