16, 000 buses to operate for Pongal: Transport Min

Published: 08th January 2020
CHENNAI: A dedicated lane would be earmarked at toll gates to ensure hassle-free passage for government buses during Pongal festival, Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday. The minister at Pallavan, said as many as 16,075 buses, including 4,950 special buses, would be operated from Chennai to parts of State between January 9 and 14.
He added that shifting of temporary bus stand to near Tambaram Railway Station during Deepavali festival last year had immensely reduced traffic congestion. “All traffic regulations would be put in place between January 9 and 19. The entry of heavy vehicles will be banned during peak hours.” For advance ticket booking, the MTC would open 17 special counters.
Bus stands for routes
Saidapet Bus Stand- Puducherry, Cuddalore, and Kumbakonam
Tambaram Railway Station Bus Stand- Tiruvannamalai, Neyveli, Panruti, Chidambaram, Puducherry and Cuddalore via Tindivanam
Poonamallee- Vellore, Arani and Arcot
Madhavaram- Andhra Pradesh
Koyambedu Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Bus Terminus-
Other destinations