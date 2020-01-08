Home States Tamil Nadu

Avaniapuram jallikattu: Villagers take to the street, block road

In protest against the collector's order, barring them from conducting Avaniapuram jallikattu under the name of their village committee, more than 150 villagers took to the streets.

Published: 08th January 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Palamedu_Jallikattu_EPS_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In protest against the collector's order, barring them from conducting Avaniapuram jallikattu under the name of their village committee, more than 150 villagers took to the streets, on the second consecutive day, and blocked the road here on Tuesday.

On the first day of protest, over 100 persons took part. Over 50 were arrested and were released in the evening. On Tuesday, over 150 villagers gathered near Avaniapuram bus stand for a hunger strike. As the police denied permission for the strike, the villagers blocked the road during the peak hours in the morning.

The collector's order to jointly organise the event by constituting a committee with representatives from all the communities was issued after three peace committee meetings were convened by the district administration following the row over who should conduct Avaniapuram jallikattu - the Avaniapuram Village Committee or the Thenkal Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam.

However, preparations for the event are underway. Madurai SP Manivannan, South Zone IG Shanmuga Rajeswaran and DIG Annie Vijaya inspected the preparations at both Palamedu and Avaniapuram here on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jallikattu Avaniapuram
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp