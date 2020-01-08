Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharat Bandh: Normal life affected as 12-hour strike gets near-total response in Puducherry

Shops and other business establishments remained closed, while buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, three-wheelers, passenger tempos remained off the road.

Published: 08th January 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:03 PM

Deserted bus stand in Puducherry during the All India Bandh on Wedneday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Normal life in Puducherry has been affected as the  12 hour bandh called by the trade unions evoked a near total response on Wednesday.

The bandh is as part of All India General Strike called by the trade unions to protest the  economic policy of the BJP government at the centre and its ‘ anti-people " and  "anti-labourers” policies.

Besides trade unions are also protesting in support of five-point charter of demands for the UT including waiving off legacy loans due from Puducherry, inclusion of Puducherry in Central Finance Commission , release of all pending arrears by Central government.

Shops and other business establishments remained closed, while buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, three-wheelers, passenger tempos remained off the road except the Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation owned buses which are passing through Puducherry with police escorts. Puducherry Road Transport corporation buses did not ply as the employees skipped work in support of the strike. 

Police removed protestors at new bus stand who marched from Raja theatre junction. Former minister R Viswanathan, trade unions leaders R Rajangam, T Murugan, ex-MLA P Moorthy were among those taken into custody with the cadres.

Government offices both central and state registered less attendance, several industrial units remained closed ,while several school declared a holiday for the day . 

The colleges including engineering colleges and  Pondicherry university are functioning with thin attendance. Cinema houses suspended morning and noon shows and petrol bunks remained closed.

