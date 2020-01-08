Cuddalore: Smuggler attempts to kill VAO, nabbed

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 27-year-old sand smuggler was detained under Goondas Act by the district police here on Tuesday, after the accused attempted to murder the VAO by running him over with a lorry last month.

As per official sources, the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) R Kalaiselvan (33) along with village assistant Thavamani was deployed near Memathur to inspect vehicles smuggling sand on December 19. Both the officials tried stopping a speeding lorry on the route. But the driver Shivakumar (27) attempted to run the vehicle over the VAO. Kalaiselvan, who had a narrow escape.

The accused was arrested following a complaint filed at Veppur police station, and on further inquiry, it was noted that Shivakumar already had two cases at the same police station and one at Aalavasanurkottai pending against him.

Taking the fact into account, the district superintendent of police M Sree Abhinav recommended collector V Anbuselvan to detain the accused under Goondas Act.