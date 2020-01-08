Destitutes get a helping hand from these youngsters

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Every Sunday morning, a group of youngsters rides their bikes across Tiruchy in search of the poor and homeless. Once they find a person in need, they speak to them, and with their consent, give them a bath, haircut, shave, new clothes and admit them to an old age home. Most people on the road have unkempt hair and just a haircut can change their appearance completely.

The youngsters are part of a group called 'Pasi Illa Tiruchy'. Most of them are employed with Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) and do this social work over the weekend. This initiative was started six months ago by Syed Shamshur."I was out shopping with my wife when I saw an old person on the street who looked very hungry. I just bought him a pack of biscuits and bottle of water as there was nothing else available there. The way he devoured the biscuits really shook me. I realised that day there is a lot that is needed to be done for these people on the street," said Shamshur. He started collecting old clothes from his friends and distributed them to the homeless. As word spread, he started getting help from his friends and they now do this every week.

They have given a new lease of life to over 40 people in Tiruchy.

Jagadeesan (65) is one such man. He was living on the streets since the past 10 months because he was unable to work. His wife passed away several years ago and his children abandoned him. He was admitted to an old age home by this group.

"These boys have given me a second life. I was living on the road and it was really hard. I am deeply thankful to them," said Jagadeesan.

This group hopes to put a roof over every homeless person's head in the city.