Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK outperforms ruling party in more unions

Published: 08th January 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The  DMK is relatively well placed that the ruling party as it as the majority of councillors in 83 panchayat unions, while the AIADMK has crossed the halfway mark only in 49 panchayat unions.

Besides, both the Dravidian majors are depending on either their allies or independents in 180 of the 314 panchayat unions in the State to capture the panchayat union president post. The election for 5,090 Panchayat union councillors, belonging to 314 Panchayat unions, was held in two phases last December, and the counting was done on January 2. 

The DMK has won 2,099 panchayat union councillor posts while the ruling AIADMK has won only 1,781. Going by the SEC data, DMK can easily capture 83 panchayat union president posts, while AIADMK will get only 49. The CPI can get the panchayat unit president post in Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri district and Congress can comfortably get the panchayat union president post in Killiyur in Kanyakumari district. 

AIADMK can comfortably capture the district panchayat chairperson post in ten districts, while DMK has bright prospects in 11 districts. Besides, both Dravidian majors have to expect the support either from their alliance parties or independent winners in other six districts. 

TAGS
DMK AIADMK
Comments

