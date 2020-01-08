Fans denied permission to use helicopter to shower flowers on Rajini’s cut-out

By Express News Service

SALEM: The city police and district administration denied permission to fans of actor Rajinikanth who wanted to shower 500 kgs of flowers over larger than life cut-out of the star from a helicopter on the day of release of his film Darbar. The film is set to release across the State on Thursday (January 9).

To welcome it with fanfare, fans in the district had sought permission from district administration to shower flowers on the cut-out erected in a theatre on Meyyanur Main Road between 9 am 11 am from a helicopter arranged from Bengaluru. Meanwhile, a copy of the petition, which went viral on social media, set tongues wagging. However, in a statement issued Tuesday, the Collector S A Raman said the permission has been denied considering safety of the public and flyover works near New Bus Stand.

