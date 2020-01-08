Home States Tamil Nadu

Fans denied permission to use helicopter to shower flowers on Rajini’s cut-out

However, in a statement issued Tuesday, the Collector S A Raman said the permission has been denied considering safety of the public and flyover works near New Bus Stand. 

Published: 08th January 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajinikanth (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

SALEM: The city police and district administration denied permission to fans of actor Rajinikanth who wanted to shower 500 kgs of flowers over larger than life cut-out of the star from a helicopter on the day of release of his film Darbar. The film is set to release across the State on Thursday (January 9).

To welcome it with fanfare, fans in the district had sought permission from district administration to shower flowers on the cut-out erected in a theatre on Meyyanur Main Road between 9 am 11 am from a helicopter arranged from Bengaluru. Meanwhile, a copy of the petition, which went viral on social media, set tongues wagging. However, in a statement issued Tuesday, the Collector S A Raman said the permission has been denied considering safety of the public and flyover works near New Bus Stand. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Darbar
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp