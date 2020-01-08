Home States Tamil Nadu

Fans denied permission to use helicopter to shower flowers on Rajini's cut-out

The city police and district administration denied permission to fans of actor Rajinikanth who wanted to shower 500 kgs of flowers over larger than life cut-out of the star from a helicopter.

Published: 08th January 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Darbar first look (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

SALEM: The city police and district administration denied permission to fans of actor Rajinikanth who wanted to shower 500 kgs of flowers over larger than life cut-out of the star from a helicopter on the day of release of his film Darbar. The film is set to release across the State on Thursday (January 9).

To welcome it with fanfare, fans in the district had sought permission from district administration to shower flowers on the cut-out erected in a theatre on Meyyanur Main Road between 9 am 11 am from a helicopter arranged from Bengaluru. Meanwhile, a copy of the petition, which went viral on social media, set tongues wagging.

However, in a statement issued Tuesday, the Collector S A Raman said the permission has been denied considering safety of the public and flyover works near New Bus Stand.

Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) P Thangadurai told TNIE that the city police too has denied permission as the theatre is located in a congested area.

On Tuesday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) petitioned the Collector urging the official to deny permission for the event considering hindrance to traffic movement and flyover works.

