Karti Chidambaram’s discharge plea in I-T case dismissed

Special court judge finds merit in electronic material evidences submitted regarding transactions made in 2015

Published: 08th January 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram ( File | PTI )

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court for MLAs and MPs on Tuesday dismissed a discharge plea filed by Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi Chidambaram, in a tax evasion case filed by the Income Tax department for the financial year 2015-16.Special public prosecutor, M Sheela of the Income Tax department, submitted that Karti received `6.38 crore and his wife received `1.35 crore, both in cash, in the sale of a land near Muthukadu. 

It was alleged that Karti’s mother Nalini Chidambaram received the payment by cheque. It is said that while Nalini had declared this transaction, Karti and his wife failed to disclose the cash transactions in their IT returns.When Income Tax sleuths conducted search on their premises on December 1, 2015, in connection with the case of Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd, they allegedly found several electronic material related to the money transaction. 

The department has submitted the devices in court. Hearing the plea on Tuesday, special court judge D Lingeshwaran found merit in the evidence submitted by the prosecution, and dismissed the discharge plea.
The court then ordered for the prosecution to go ahead in the framing of charges and asked the accused persons to be present in the court during the next hearing on January 21. The court also said that warrants will be issued if they fail to appear before the special court.

