No religious barriers here: Singapore return elected for his tireless work

At a time when there are allegations of cash-for-votes and auctioning of posts, a village in Pudukkottai elected its president based on the track record of his welfare activities.

Published: 08th January 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

The path for water dredged by Jiyavudeen and his social service group | Express

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  At a time when there are allegations of cash-for-votes and auctioning of posts, a village in Pudukkottai elected its president based on the track record of his welfare activities. Residents of Seriyalur elected Jiyavudeen going by the work he did in the aftermath of cyclone Gaja. The forty-five year old had just returned to the village from Singapore where he was employed for 15 years.

“Seeing the damage caused by the cyclone, I wanted to do something for the village. I coordinated with NGOs and made sure affected people got all the help they could. We helped people at a time when there was a lot of damage and destruction,” said Jiyavudeen.Once normalcy returned, he started a social service group consisting of youngsters. The group co-ordinated with officials and arranged for water supply from the Cauvery to the village, and are now digging a lake. There was a sluice that remained closed for 40 years.

“We dredged the path where water could flow for at least one kilometre. With the help of a corporate, we received Rs 40 lakh recently. We initially pooled `3 lakh and started the work seven months ago. We are mainly working on getting the water from the dam into the sluice gate which was closed,” he added.“Jiyavudeen has done good work in the past two years. We do not discriminate on the basis of religion. We elected him because we need a president who will work for the betterment of the village,” said a villager. Seriyalur has 50 odd Muslims and more than 1,500 Hindus.

