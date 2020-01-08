Home States Tamil Nadu

Pondy CM, L-G continue turf war, applications invited for SEC post

The Local Administration Department (LAD) has called applications for the appointment of State Election Commissioner here on Tuesday.

By Debani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Local Administration Department (LAD) has called applications for the appointment of State Election Commissioner here on Tuesday. The department has invited the application by the orders of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy where he had annulled L-G’s order directing the Chief Secretary to follow the directives of Ministry of Home Affairs issued for the appointment of the SEC. 
The CM had said that SEC T M Balakrishnan cannot be removed or terminated as it requires to pass an order in the legislative assembly. 

The department has released an advertisement specifying criteria to apply for the post of SEC. Accordingly, the eligible person should have worked under the Central government, State or the Union Territory administration for at least 25 years and should have an experience of conducting elections. The maximum age limit is 65 years. The Congress government has reacted to this and said that “everything is being done illegally”. The government said that the local administration minister was not kept in the loop and the advertisement is issued without the knowledge of the minister. 

 The government is mulling to move to the court against the issuance of the advertisement, sources said. It said the calling of applications are against ruling of the Speaker. A Congress member said the L-G wants to appoint an official of her wish and the eligibility criteria is an indicative of it. Whereas, Kiran Bedi has posted the advertisement on social media and said it would attract more applications.

What’s brewing?
Kept in the dark
Congress says “everything is being done illegally”. Govt says advertisement issued without minister’s knowledge

