‘Produce bank guarantee and release Darbar in Malaysia’

LYCA Productions will have to deposit Rs 4.9 crore or produce a bank guarantee, if it wants to release Rajini-starrer Darbar in Malaysia.

Published: 08th January 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth, Chumma Kizhi, Darbar

Still from Rajinikanth's first single 'Chumma Kizhi' from the film 'Darbar'. (Photo | YouTube grab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: LYCA Productions will have to deposit Rs 4.9 crore or produce a bank guarantee, if it wants to release Rajini-starrer Darbar in Malaysia. The Madras High Court directed the production house to deposit the money to the credit of a civil suit pending before it. Till this is done, Lyca cannot exhibit or distribute the movie anywhere in Malaysia, which has a significant Tamil population.

The court passed the order in connection with the civil suit filed by plaintiffs from Malaysia, who claimed that Lyca had to pay them around Rs 23.7 crore. The film should not be allowed to be released on January 9 before the settlement of the dues, they contended.

