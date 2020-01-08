‘Produce report on SP Velumani case on Jan 23’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to produce the preliminary inquiry report conducted by R Ponni, SP attached to the Crime Branch CID, on the allegations against Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani, along with connected files in a sealed cover on January 23.

The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha gave the direction, when the PIL petition from Arappor Iyakkam and criminal original petition from the DMK Rajya Sabha Member and organising secretary, R S Bharathi, alleging rigging of tenders floated by the department and thereby allowing a set of the minister’s ‘benamis’ to form a syndicate to ensure prevention of other bidders’ participation, came up for further hearing on Tuesday.