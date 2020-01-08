Rarest of rare: Arch rivals to join hands?

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In a rarest of rare incident, it is being speculated that arch rivals DMK and AIADMK would ‘join hands’ to elect a union chairman, thanks to intra-party rivalry in the opposition ranks.



The DMK secured a majority by grabbing 12 wards in the rural local body polls in Thoothukudi district. However, MLA Shanmugaiah wanted his kin to be made chairperson while the DMK’s Ottapidaram east secretary Kasi Viswanathan preferred himself or AIADMK’s B Azhagiri. The former’s faction came to the swearing-in function on Monday with its allies while the latter came with AIADMK members.