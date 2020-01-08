'Remove provisions of Bovine Breeding Act'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A pro-jallikattu group have demanded removal of provisions in the recently amended Bovine Breeding Act which mandated online registration of native breeds. In his petition given to Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, K R Ambalatharasu, president, Jallikattu Paadhugaapu Nala Sangam said section 12 of Bovine Breeding act mandates that bulls used for natural service of breeding had to be registered online with the government and the same had to be renewed for every two years.

Before inducting the bull for mating with cow for reproduction, a breeding soundness certificate from veterinarian also been made mandatory. “In the event of complaints over the breeding fitness, the officials are empowered to enter the bull owner’s premise without any notice to examine the bulls breeding fitness. This is unacceptable and had to be removed,” said Ambalatharasu.