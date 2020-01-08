Scheduled caste woman’s oath tent set ablaze

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Hours before an SC woman took charge as Sakkimangalam Panchayat president, a ‘pandhal’ put up for her swearing-in ceremony was set on fire allegedly by caste Hindus on Monday.



Sources said the election was held for nine wards and SC (general) panchayat president post in the village. K Nagalakshmi (55) contested against five others for the post of president and emerged winner. Speaking to Express, Nagalakshmi said, “I believe people who did not like my success might have done it.” The police did not rule out the possibility of caste Hindus being behind the incident.