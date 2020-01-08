Tamil Nadu youths circulate video mocking Tuticorin police, made to regulate traffic for 8 hours

By PTI

TUTICORIN: Three youths who allegedly made a Tik Tok video in front of a police station satirising the force, got a taste of tough police life as they were made to regulate traffic here for eight hours on Wednesday.

The idea was to make the youths realise how difficult was the job of the police, a police official said adding the trio after the "gruelling duty" apologised for mocking at police.

The three men from Levengipuram had shot the Tik Tok video in front of the Thenpakkam Police station and allegedly satirised the police by using dialogues from a Tamil film and posted it on social media.

Police who came to know about the video called them for an enquiry after which they were asked to regulate traffic at the busy market area for eight hours.

The youths regulated traffic for eight hours from 9 AM.

They realised the importance and toughness of the Police job and sought apology for their action and left for their place, police added.