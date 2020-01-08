Home States Tamil Nadu

Village chief hits the ground running on day 1

The newly elected Panchayat President Selvanayagan (52) started work of laying the road as soon as he took oath which left the villagers surprised.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Villagers of Senthangudi in Pudukkottai have been demanding a road to the Nondi Ayyannar temple for several decades. The newly elected Panchayat President Selvanayagan (52) started work of laying the road as soon as he took oath which left the villagers  surprised.

"I remember people have been demanding for a road ever since I was a kid. I made a promise of laying this road if I was elected as the panchayat president. We need to respect people's votes and fulfill our promises," said Selvanayagan.

This was for the first time that this 52-year-old farmer contested the polls. He is laying this road through his personal land. The villagers were very happy with the prompt work. "We've all made the right decision this time. If the works could start in a day, I wonder why the previous presidents could not even do it in five years?" said a villager.

Another villager pointed out that Selvanayagan was the only candidate who didn't offer them cash or favours in lieu of the votes. The villagers said that they've finally elected a responsible president.

"There is a lot of work to do. I could start this project because the road is being laid on my land. We will need the government's help in building houses and solving the water crisis in this village. I will now work to convert the Government High School into a Higher Secondary School," said Selvanayagan.

