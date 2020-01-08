Wins poll, loses life, but wins hearts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old lawyer, who had won the ward election from Melmuthalampedu panchayat, succumbed to injuries, sustained in an accident, at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Sunday. As per his declaration, his organs were harvested.

According to police, P Arun Pandian of Melmuthalampedu village in Gummidipoondi was a law graduate and MBA degree holder. “On Friday, he set out to Tirupati on a two-wheeler to write an entrance exam for Master of Law. At Arumbakkam near the border, a truck hit his two-wheeler from behind,” the police said.