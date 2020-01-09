Caste Hindu man convicted for abandoning Dalit wife

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 38-year-old man, a caste Hindu, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for abandoning his Dalit wife. He has allegedly beaten her up when she had confronted him three months after he left her. In 2013, Jayanthi, was hospitalised on her delivery date by her husband Hari Govindhan, only to be abandoned that day after he left her.

Public prosecutor Sheriff told Express, “After dropping her to the hospital Hari left Jayanthi saying he’ll be back in a while, but did not return. Three months later on November 2013, when she found him in his shop she went to sort things. But he had allegedly beaten her and the injury made her right hand 65 percent disabled.”

On Monday, January 7, 2020, Govindhan was sentenced to seven years imprisonment under SC/ST prevention of Atrocities Act Police said, “The 38-year-old is a caste Hindu goldsmith from Kaatusiviri. He was in a relationship with D Jayanthi a Dalit from same village. Jayanthi was impregnated by Govindhan.



He married her on the seventh month of her pregnancy in April 2013 after he was pressurised. He had lived with her for three months and left her.” Boopalan, an advocate for Jayanthi told Express that the case was filed in November 2013. The accused was also fined with ` 4000 and ordered to pay compensation ` 2 lakhs to Jayanthi.