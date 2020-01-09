Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste Hindu man convicted for abandoning Dalit wife

A 38-year-old man, a caste Hindu, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for abandoning his Dalit wife.

Published: 09th January 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 38-year-old man, a caste Hindu, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for abandoning his Dalit wife. He has allegedly beaten her up when she had confronted him three months after he left her. In 2013, Jayanthi, was hospitalised on her delivery date by her husband Hari Govindhan, only to be abandoned that day after he left her.

Public prosecutor Sheriff told Express, “After dropping her to the hospital Hari left Jayanthi saying he’ll be back in a while, but did not return. Three months later on November 2013, when she found him in his shop she went to sort things. But he had allegedly beaten her and the injury made her right hand 65 percent disabled.”

On Monday, January 7, 2020, Govindhan was sentenced to seven years imprisonment under SC/ST prevention of Atrocities Act Police said, “The 38-year-old is a caste Hindu goldsmith from Kaatusiviri. He was in a relationship with D Jayanthi a Dalit from same village. Jayanthi was impregnated by Govindhan.

He married her on the seventh month of her pregnancy in April 2013 after he was pressurised. He had lived with her for three months and left her.” Boopalan, an advocate for Jayanthi told Express that the case was filed in November 2013. The accused was also fined with ` 4000  and ordered to pay compensation ` 2 lakhs to Jayanthi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp