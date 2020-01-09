Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore spy cam case: Three including scribe held for leaking women's obscene video

According to the police, it was a husband of one victim who had given the scribe the videos who later uploaded them on his YouTube news channel.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The city police arrested three persons including a journalist, in connection with the leakage of a video of women employees changing clothes at a fuel outlet in the city.

The arrested persons were identified as Subash (32) from Saravanampatti and former employee of the fuel station, K Maruthachalam (42) from Irugur, reporter of a Tamil TV channel and a 35-year-old man from Rathinapuri who is said to be the husband of one of the affected women.

According to the police, a victim's husband had given the scribe the videos who later uploaded them on his YouTube news channel. The video was captured secretly by Subash who had allegedly hidden a mobile phone in the changing room.

The incident took place four months ago at the fuel outlet run by a leading industrial group near Kannappa Nagar. One of the women found a mobile phone in the changing room and informed her husband. Police said that they later confronted Subash and forced him to delete the video and also went on to damage the mobile phone.

However, Subash had allegedly kept a copy of the video, which he gave to the Rathinapuri resident on January 8. Sources from the police department said that they hadn't registered a case earlier as none of the affected women lodged a complaint. "A complaint was lodged with the Saibaba Colony police on Wednesday after the video surfaced in the web channel operated by the reporter," said a police official.

The three men were produced before a magistrate and remanded under judicial custody.

