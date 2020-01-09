Donkeys play Santa this Pongal in Tirupattur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Tirupattur district administration has adopted a new approach to distribute Pongal gifts to people who live in the Nekkanamalai hillock village located in Vaniyambadi tehsil.

Located seven km above the hill, Nekkanamalai does not have road infrastructure, therefore making the route to it unmotorable. The Pongal gifts were carried to the village with the help of donkeys on Wednesday.

District collector MP Sivanarul made the arrangement to distribute gifts to the cardholders in the village.

About 200 villagers in Nekkanamalai will receive the gifts including `1000 cash, hampers (consisting one kg rice, one kg sugar, 20 grams of cashew, 20 grams of raisins, and five grams of cardamom), and dhotis and sarees, a press release noted.

14 sacks were packed with Pongal gifts and loaded on 14 donkeys carrying one each. The inauguration of distribution of Pongal gifts was held on January 5 (Sunday), and the distribution began from Thursday (January 9).

Vaniyambadi Tahsildar - Sivaprakasam, Taluk Supply officer (TSO) - Kumar, Cooperative sub-registrar - Kandhan, and government officials were present at the spot.

Villagers have been taking the arduous journey for over seven km climbing down the hill to reach schools, hospitals, and to buy household items. It may be noted that collector Sivanarul recently inspected Nekkanamalai, met the villagers, and promised them of laying roads.