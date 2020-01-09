Hard work earned us top governance rank: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami clarified in the Assembly on Wednesday that Tamil Nadu has been given the first rank in Good Governance Index (GGI) after the Central government assessed all factors.

He was responding to a query by Leader of Opposition MK Stalin on how the State was awarded the top rank. During the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address, Stalin said the State was given the top rank when it had secured lower ranks in areas such as industrial growth, agriculture and social welfare.

Responding, Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “The rank was given after assessing all factors. The State has reached the position following hard work of MLAs, government authorities and ministers of the State.”

Citing the example of Puducherry ranking top among union territories, he said there the Congress heads the government with the support of DMK. “This shows that the assessment was done impartially,” the chief minister said. The Chief Minister detailed the ranking of the State in various sectors.