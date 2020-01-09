Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC irked as TN state officer cancels winning certificate of a candidate and gives it to another

The judges rejected the contentions of the Additional Advocate General that the petitioner ought to approach the district court under Section 258 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994.

Published: 09th January 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Irked over the State's explanation for cancelling the winning certificate (Form 25) given to a Sivaganga panchayat president candidate and issuance of the same to another candidate, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court pulled up the State asking, "Under what powers did the returning officer assume the role of district court and cancelled Form 25?"

Hearing a petition filed by M Devi, an independent candidate whose Form 25 was cancelled by the returning officer of Sankarapuram village panchayat, a Division Bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran questioned, "Is there any provision to conduct counting or recounting of votes after issuance of Form 25?"

The judges rejected the contentions of the Additional Advocate General (AAG) K Chellapandian that the petitioner ought to approach the district court under Section 258 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994.

They pointed out that the said power of the district court has become redundant in the present case since the returning officer herself, taking over the district court's powers, conducted recounting, cancelled Form 25 and issued a fresh one to the other candidate.

"If the returning officer, as claimed by district collector/election officer in the counter affidavit, had indeed found that some of the votes had not been counted, they should have advised the aggrieved candidate to approach the district court to seek for recounting," the judges opined.

They adjourned the case to January 13 for further hearing, adding that the stay granted on January 4, against oath-taking of the other candidate Priyadharshini, would continue till then.  

Earlier, the district collector submitted in his counter-affidavit that the returning officer/Block Development Officer of the panchayat had issued Form 25 to the petitioner mistakenly, in a hurry, without even preparing the result sheet.

After coming to know that some votes had been left out, the official, in the presence of a poll observer and election officer, had recounted the votes under CCTV surveillance and thereafter declared the correct result, he explained.

Moreover, the grounds raised by the petitioner citing rule 66 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Election Rules that recounting cannot be done after declaration of results cannot be sustained, as the said rule will not come into play till 'all' the votes (as per under rule 64) are counted, claimed the collector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Devi K Chellapandian M Duraiswamy T Ravindran Form 25
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp