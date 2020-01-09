Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Woman stabbed to death in her house

Deputy Commissioner of Police E Karthick said the police are questioning Kumaraguru.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two unidentified men stabbed a 35-year-old woman, wife of a businessman, to death inside her house on Bharathi Ula Street in Madurai in the wee hours of Wednesday. The assailants also attacked the woman’s mother-in-law, who is now undergoing treatment in a private hospital here. The doors of the house are intact, and police believe that the men might have had a duplicate key to a door or the assistance of a family member to enter the house, source said.

The incident
Police said that Lavanaya and her two daughters -- Runya (14) and Sudinlinga -- were asleep in a room on the first floor of the house. Her husband, KM Kumaraguru, owner of a home-appliances shop in Lakshmipuram, and his mother, Seeniammal alias Jeyakodi (58), were asleep in room on the ground floor.
Around 3.30 am, Runya woke up hearing her mother’s screams and found two men stabbing her. The girl dashed out of the room to alert her father and grandmother downstairs. The child, found the elderly woman in a pool of blood and her father petrified. Before she could alert neighbours, the assailants fled. Both the women were rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared Lavanaya ‘dead on arrival’. Her body was later shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem examination.

Deputy Commissioner of Police E Karthick said the police are questioning Kumaraguru. They, however, are waiting for Seeniammal to come around to ask her more about what took place. The Tallakulam police registered a case.

What, when and where?
Around 3.30 am, Runya woke up hearing her mother’s screams and found two men stabbing her. The girl dashed out of the room to alert her father and grandmother downstairs. The child found the elderly woman in a pool of blood and her father petrified. Before she could alert neighbours, the assailants fled.

