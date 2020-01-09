Nellai Kannan files plea to quash FIR

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil orator S Nellai Kannan filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking directions to quash the FIR filed against him by Tirunelveli police for allegedly making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He alleged that the Melapalayam police filed the FIR without conducting any preliminary investigation as mandated by the Supreme Court.

During a meeting on December 29, 2019, he called upon the Muslim community members to conclude the ‘joli’ (work) of Modi and Shah. Kannan claimed that he only meant ‘termination’ of ‘political aspiration’ of the two leaders and not their lives.