Nellai Kannan moves HC

Tamil orator S Nellai Kannan filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking directions to quash the FIR filed against him by Tirunelveli police.

Published: 09th January 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 12:48 PM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil orator S Nellai Kannan filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking directions to quash the FIR filed against him by Tirunelveli police for allegedly making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He alleged that the Melapalayam police filed the FIR without conducting any preliminary investigation as mandated by the Supreme Court.

In his petition, Kannan stated that he was booked by Melapalayam police, based on a complaint lodged by BJP District President Dhayasankar, on charges that during a meeting conducted by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on December 29, 2019, he called upon the muslim community members to conclude the 'joli' (work) of Modi and Shah.

Kannan claimed that he only meant 'termination' of 'political aspiration' of the two leaders and not their lives. He said that his intention was not to harm any particular community or religious group but to spread awareness among the people.

