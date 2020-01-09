Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea to reconstitute Avaniyapuram vizha committee as allegations of caste discrimination emerge

A petition was filed at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking reconstitution of the committee.

Published: 09th January 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 11:51 AM

Participants tame a bull during jallikattu in Palamedu near Madurai.

Participants tame a bull during jallikattu in Palamedu near Madurai. |(Photo | KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After complaints of non-inclusion of scheduled caste (SC) representatives were made against Palamedu jallikattu organising committee, similar allegations of exclusion have emerged against Avaniyapuram jallikattu vizha (festival) committee.

Founder of Aadhi Thamilar Makkal Katchi S T Kalyanasundaram in his petition alleged that some unauthorized groups, collectively posing as the sole organising committee, were distributing pamphlets and collecting funds in Avaniyapuram.

Moreover, representatives from SC communities have been excluded from the committee, he claimed.

Though Avaniyapuram residents sought officials' intervention to reconstitute the vizha committee, no steps have been taken, the petition said.  

Earlier this week, a person called Ramasamy also approached the Court flagging grievances he had with the present vizha committee.

Another petition by KM Thiruppathy has sought direction to ensure safety measures for bull tamers, bull owners and bulls behind 'vaadivasal' during jallikattu in Madurai every year.

Meanwhile, two more petitions, by R Selvamani of Tiruchy and MS Raja of Thoothukudi, have been filed seeking permission to conduct of jallikattu in their districts. 

