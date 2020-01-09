Post municipal polls, debutant leaders resolve to ring in positive changes in Pudukkottai villages

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Twelve of 22 district councillors in Pudukkottai are women. For many of them, this is the first time they contested an election. This election made educated women enter politics. These women are becoming role models to young girls in their villages and towns.

Hailing from Karambakaad, Kowsalya (24) is the newly elected district councillor for Thiruvarankulam (Ward 16). Trapped in the confines of her home, Kowsalya seized the opportunity to stand for elections this time, the first time she was eligible to contest.

She says that she was waiting for such an opportunity for her entire adult life. "My uncle is in politics. He is a panchayat president and I have seen him work and the positive changes he has managed to bring in. When the opportunity presented itself, I grabbed it and thought of bringing about change to my ward,” said

Kowsalya.

She says that while campaigning, she realised the depth of the problemsthat people face. "Many people do not have bathrooms. There is a need for proper roads, a school and hospital. I am going to ensure I solve all these problems. After all, I face them too," she added.

THE ENGINEER-TURNED-PRESIDENT: SUKANYA

People change fields after doing Engineering, but public life rarely is the first choice. Sukanya (23) wants to change this notion and prove to the world that politics is a good field.

Having grown up in a political household (her father was in politics), Sukanya always dreamed of being one herself. She entered the race to become panchayat president in Vannarapatti just to give it a try and was given a resounding 70 per cent of the vote by the villagers.

She says it was all because of her father and people’s support that she beat her 50-year-old opponent. The first thing she did after taking oath was plant a sapling. She hopes to be a role model for youngsters by the time she finishes her five-year tenure.

"I want to plant saplings everywhere. I want to use my post as a stepping stone to do social work in my village. The trees in our village got destroyed during Cyclone Gaja. I want to plant that many saplings," said Sukanya.

She also wants to provide the basic facilities that are lacking in her village, namely drinking water, roads and streetlights. "We have to buy drinking water. That is the first thing I am going to work on - getting good drinking water facilities," she said.

The confident youngster says faith and support of villagers have boosted her morale and inspired her to do her best. She says she will make her village the best in the country in the next five years and ensure everyone knows who Sukanya is.