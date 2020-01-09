Home States Tamil Nadu

Post municipal polls, debutant leaders resolve to ring in positive changes in Pudukkottai villages

Kowsalya (24) and Sukanya (23) are two educated women, who by eneterning politics, are becoming role models to young girls in their villages and towns.

Published: 09th January 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kowsalya (L) and Sukanya

Kowsalya (L) and Sukanya| Express

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Twelve of 22 district councillors in Pudukkottai are women. For many of them, this is the first time they contested an election. This election made educated women enter politics. These women are becoming role models to young girls in their villages and towns.

Hailing from Karambakaad, Kowsalya (24) is the newly elected district councillor for Thiruvarankulam (Ward 16). Trapped in the confines of her home, Kowsalya seized the opportunity to stand for elections this time, the first time she was eligible to contest.

She says that she was waiting for such an opportunity for her entire adult life. "My uncle is in politics. He is a panchayat president and I have seen him work and the positive changes he has managed to bring in.  When the opportunity presented itself, I grabbed it and thought of bringing about change to my ward,” said
Kowsalya.

She says that while campaigning, she realised the depth of the problemsthat people face. "Many people do  not have bathrooms. There is a need for proper roads, a school and hospital. I am going to ensure I solve all these problems. After all, I face them too," she added.

THE ENGINEER-TURNED-PRESIDENT: SUKANYA

People change fields after doing Engineering, but public life rarely is the first choice. Sukanya (23) wants to change this notion and prove to the world that politics is a good field.

Having grown up in a political household (her father was in politics), Sukanya always dreamed of being one herself. She entered the race to become panchayat president in Vannarapatti just to give it a try and was given a resounding 70 per cent of the vote by the villagers.

She says it was all because of her father and people’s support that she beat her 50-year-old opponent. The first thing she did after taking oath was plant a sapling. She hopes to be a role model for youngsters by the time she finishes her five-year tenure.

"I want to plant saplings everywhere. I want to use my post as a stepping stone to do social work in my village. The trees in our village got destroyed during Cyclone Gaja. I want to plant that many saplings," said Sukanya.

She also wants to provide the basic facilities that are lacking in her village, namely drinking water, roads and streetlights. "We have to buy drinking water. That is the first thing I am going to work on - getting good drinking water facilities," she said.

The confident youngster says faith and support of villagers have boosted her morale and inspired her to do her best. She says she will make her village the best in the country in the next five years and ensure everyone knows who Sukanya is.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu municipal polls Pudukottai women leaders Pudukottai municipal polls Women ULB leaders
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp