SEC's plea seeking time extension to submit CCTV video footage binned

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court rejected an application filed by the State Election Commission (SEC) seeking extension of time to comply with an order passed by the court, directing the commission to submit a copy of the CCTV footage of counting process of rural local body election.

A vacation bench of the court, on December 30, 2019, had suo motu ordered SEC to submit the copy of the footage of counting process in 13 districts falling under its jurisdiction before the Registrar (Judicial) of the court by the evening of January 3.

However, even after a lapse of five days, the commission has not come forward to produce the copy, a division bench of justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran, who heard the application, noted. "The commission is taking the matter lightly," the judges criticised.

Notwithstanding the arguments of the standing counsel that in addition to the present application, a special leave petition has also been filed by SEC before the Supreme Court challenging the vacation court's order, the judges remarked, "When no stay has been obtained against the order so far, the commission is bound to obey the same."

"That apart, the reason given by the commission requesting for an extension of time cannot be accepted as the election results had been declared as early as January 2 and 3," they expressed.

Refusing to adjourn the matter further, the judges dismissed the petition.