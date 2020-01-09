Sterlite case: Madras High Court reserves orders in Vedanta’s plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved orders in the plea filed by Vedanta challenging the closure of its copper plant at Thoothukudi. Ending months of marathon hearing, a division bench comprising of Justices TS Sivagnanam and Bhavani Subbaroyan, hearing the final submissions made by both the parties, reserved its orders.

The Bench began hearing the case on December 16, 2019, after a brief hiatus. Senior counsel Aryama Sundaram said the entire report laid out by the TNPCB is all old reports and there are no higher levels of pollutants or contamination as alleged by the board.

Most of the waste generated from the plant, that was stated to be pollutant by the TNPCB, is non-hazardous. Appearing for the TNPCB, senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan earlier also submitted that quality of air levels and water have all improved across the plant.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, appearing for the government during the course of arguments, had submitted that the entire unit had committed several violations.