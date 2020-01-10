Home States Tamil Nadu

A year on, woman transfused with contaminated HIV+ blood at Sattur hospital awaits promised house

Speaking to TNIE, the woman said that whenever she asks the officials, they would say that the construction of the house would be completed in a month.

Published: 10th January 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes.

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: A year has passed since Virudhunagar district administration promised the woman, who was transfused with contaminated HIV+ blood at Government Sattur Hospital, a house on a patta land, but the authorities are yet to complete the construction.  

Speaking to TNIE, the woman said that whenever she asks the officials, they would say that the construction of the house would be completed in a month. "The walls have not been cemented and the flooring has not been done yet," she added.

When contacted, Virudhunagar Collector R Kannan who assumed office in November last, said that the house would be completed in a month.

It was on December 29, 2018, that the woman was handed over the free patta land by the then Virudhunagar Collector A Sivagnanam.

On the same day, the collector also ordered the construction of a house on the patta land under Chief Minister's Solar Powered Green House Scheme (CMSPGHS).

However, the woman's husband requested the district administration to allot land in a different site stating that the allotted site was in a remote location. Heeding to his request, the district administration allotted the woman an alternative site at Padanthal village in Sattur taluk.

During a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction for better treatment and compensation to the pregnant woman, a division bench comprising  Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar, on March 29, 2019, had passed interim orders on the compensation to be given by the State.

Taking note of the photographs submitted by the Virudhunagar district administration, the Court then directed the district administration to construct two bedrooms with attached bathroom, one hall and a kitchen while the photographs showed that the foundation laid was for only one hall and a kitchen. "The quality of the construction should be monitored by the Collector," the High Court Bench further ordered.  

Meanwhile, in June last year, the Department of Health and Family Welfare appointed the woman as an Office Assistant in the place of her choice. She joined work on June 14.    

Passing final orders on July 26 last year, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted Rs 25 lakh compensation to the woman and directed the State to construct a house with floor area of not less than 450 square feet with a compound wall. The court also gave instructions that the construction should be as per PWD's specification on class IV government employees quarters.

The judges said that of the Rs 25 lakh compensation, Rs 10 lakh would be deposited in the woman's name as a fixed deposit (from which she could withdraw interest) while the remaining would be deposited in the joint name of her two minor children till they attain majority.

The women said that a sum of Rs 10 lakh was deposited in her name by the State government three months ago. "I am awaiting the authorities to hand me over the remaining money and to complete the construction work," she added.  

Timeline: (2019)


January 3 - The High Court Bench sought report from the State Health Secretary on a PIL filed by one M Abbas Mandhiri seeking direction for better treatment and compensation to the affected woman.

March 7 - A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar impleaded the victim in the case to verify whether proper medical attention was being provided to her and her second daughter born at GRH on January 17 last year. The Judges had also sought a report whether the child too had contracted HIV.

March 22 - The division bench summoned the woman to appear before the court for an in-chamber hearing.

March 25 - During the in-chamber hearing, the Judges noted that the victim had been suffering without the support of her husband. They stated that it was appropriate for the State to provide a house, a permanent government job, compensation in the form of fixed deposit and continued free medical care throughout her life.

March 27 - The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought response from the State government on the payment of compensation to the woman and also initiated suo motu proceedings.
 

March 29 - The court that passed interim orders issued directions to the Virudhunagar district administration specifying the type of house to be built for the woman.

June 6 - Treating the matter as a special case and on humanitarian grounds, a Government Order (GO) that was issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare ordering the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) to appoint the woman as the Office Assistant in any one of the vacancies available within the DMS in a place of her choice.

July 26 - Granting Rs 25 lakh compensation to the woman, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court passed final orders directing the State government to construct a house with a compound wall for the victim with floor area of the house being not less than 450 square feet, with specific instructions that the quality of construction should be as per PWD specification for accommodating class IV government employees.  

