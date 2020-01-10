India source of hope for the world: HRD minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian students don’t just dissent. They also deliberate. They choose to stand up and be counted and ask questions to those in power. That spirit was in full display as the ThinkEdu Conclave saw another power-packed day of stimulating conversation. The second day of the Conclave saw Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami giving away the first-ever ThinkEdu Awards to 24 of Tamil Nadu’s top colleges — and the force that propels them — the Higher Education Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Putting India’s nationalism in perspective, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said, “We consider the entire world to be our family. India has been a source of hope for the whole world.” Veteran parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy had the crowd hooked as he spoke about what he’d do if Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed him finance minister. “Abolish Income Tax. It’s useless,” he said.

After keynotes by Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Manish Tewari, the stage was set for Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla taking on Union minister Smriti Irani. Amid their battle of wits, her response to the state of affairs in institutions like JNU and Jamia was compelling. “I think the vibrancy of the democracy we live in depends on such reactions. We live with so many people saying so many different things,” Smriti Irani said.