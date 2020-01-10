Madras High Court imposes Rs 15,000 cost on man for filing 'false' plea alleging abduction of father

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court imposed Rs 15,000 cost on a man for filing a 'false' plea alleging the abduction of his father, who is a panchayat ward councillor from Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram.

A Bench, comprising justices T Raja and B Pugalendhi, passed the order against one S Raja, after his father Sathaiah, when produced before the court by the Ramanathapuram police, said he was not kidnapped and that he was staying with his daughter and son-in-law.

The judges observed that from Sathaiah's statement, it is revealed that Raja has filed a false petition. "Because of his false petition, detailed orders were passed putting the police machinery into swift action and after undertaking various exercise, Sathaiah has been produced before the court," they pointed out.

The judges, therefore, imposed Rs 15,000 cost on Raja for wasting the valuable time of the court, adding that the amount should be paid to the High Court Legal Services Authority within 10 days.

Raja, in his habeas corpus petition, had alleged that his father, a DMK ward councillor in Mudukulathur, was forcibly taken away by some political party members to prevent him from casting his vote in the upcoming indirect election. He had further claimed that the police were not taking action on his man-missing complaint.