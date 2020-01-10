Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court imposes Rs 15,000 cost on man for filing 'false' plea alleging abduction of father

The judges imposed Rs 15,000 cost on Raja for wasting the valuable time of the court, adding that the amount should be paid to the High Court Legal Services Authority within 10 days.

Published: 10th January 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court imposed Rs 15,000 cost on a man for filing a 'false' plea alleging the abduction of his father, who is a panchayat ward councillor from Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram.

A Bench, comprising justices T Raja and B Pugalendhi, passed the order against one S Raja, after his father Sathaiah, when produced before the court by the Ramanathapuram police, said he was not kidnapped and that he was staying with his daughter and son-in-law.

The judges observed that from Sathaiah's statement, it is revealed that Raja has filed a false petition. "Because of his false petition, detailed orders were passed putting the police machinery into swift action and after undertaking various exercise, Sathaiah has been produced before the court," they pointed out.

The judges, therefore, imposed Rs 15,000 cost on Raja for wasting the valuable time of the court, adding that the amount should be paid to the High Court Legal Services Authority within 10 days.

Raja, in his habeas corpus petition, had alleged that his father, a DMK ward councillor in Mudukulathur, was forcibly taken away by some political party members to prevent him from casting his vote in the upcoming indirect election. He had further claimed that the police were not taking action on his man-missing complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras high court S Raja
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp