Six fishermen floating on seawater for over 12 hours, saved by Punnakayal fishers

THOOTHUKUDI: Thanks to the Punnakayal fishermen, six fishermen from Kallamozhi, who had been floating in the seawater for over 12 hours after their boat had sunk, were rescued here on Thursday.

Sources said the six fishers -- S Dominic (49), P Isakkiraja (39), K Raj (51), X Soosai (38), S Raj (50) and A Ilango (43) -- ventured into the sea on a fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) boat during the wee hours of Wednesday.

When they were fishing off 21 nautical miles Kulasekarapattinam shore around 10 am, their boat was damaged by gales and eventually started sinking.

Sensing the danger, the fishers threw a bamboo pole into the sea; jumped off the vessel and were clinging to the pole.

Around 11 pm, a few country-boat fishermen of Punnakayal spotted the floating fishermen and helped them climb on to their boat. The victims were then brought to Punnakayal shore; admitted to a private hospital and were later referred to Government Thoothukudi Medical College.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the six fishermen said: "We were floating in the sea for over 12 hours and one of us suffered injury on his knee. We were in a helpless situation for more than 12 hours and had the least hope of returning home. However, we have now got a new lease of life. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the Punnakayal fishermen."