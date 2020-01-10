Home States Tamil Nadu

Six fishermen floating on seawater for over 12 hours, saved by Punnakayal fishers

After their boat was damaged by gales and started sinking, the fishers threw a bamboo pole into the sea; jumped off the vessel and were clinging to the pole.

Published: 10th January 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

fishermen, fisherfolk, fishers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thanks to the Punnakayal fishermen, six fishermen from Kallamozhi, who had been floating in the seawater for over 12 hours after their boat had sunk, were rescued here on Thursday.

Sources said the six fishers -- S Dominic (49), P Isakkiraja (39), K Raj (51), X Soosai (38), S Raj (50) and A Ilango (43) -- ventured into the sea on a fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) boat during the wee hours of Wednesday.

When they were fishing off 21 nautical miles Kulasekarapattinam shore around 10 am, their boat was damaged by gales and eventually started sinking.

Sensing the danger, the fishers threw a bamboo pole into the sea; jumped off the vessel and were clinging to the pole.

Around 11 pm, a few country-boat fishermen of Punnakayal spotted the floating fishermen and helped them climb on to their boat. The victims were then brought to Punnakayal shore; admitted to a private hospital and were later referred to Government Thoothukudi Medical College.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the six fishermen said: "We were floating in the sea for over 12 hours and one of us suffered injury on his knee. We were in a helpless situation for more than 12 hours and had the least hope of returning home. However, we have now got a new lease of life. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the Punnakayal fishermen."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punnakayal fishermen Fishermen rescue
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp