Tamil Nadu Assembly ratifies SC/ST reservation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam moved a resolution on Thursday to ratify the amendment to the Constitution of India, thereby extending the reservation provided for SC/ST communities for the next 10 years. Later, the Deputy Opposition Leader Durai Murugan welcomed the move, while condemning the scrapping of reservation for Anglo-Indians.

He urged the State government to convince the Centre not to scrap the reservation for Anglo-Indians in Parliament and Assembly. “The Anglo-Indians are a micro minority. Hence, they should be given the reservation. The state government should urge the centre to offer the reservation again to them” said Vijayadharani of Congress stressed.

Later, the Anglo-Indian member of the House Nancy Ann Cynthia Francis sought reservation for ‘micro minorities’. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said several parties, including the AIADMK had requested the minister to reconsider the demand. “He has agreed to look into it,” he said.