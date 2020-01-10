Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu inspector transferred over anti-CAA stand?

Inspector Zahir Hussian, attached to Melur traffic unit in Madurai division, met the anti-CAA protesters who were detained in a marriage hall recently and extended his support to them.

Protesters raise slogans at a midnight candle light demonstration against the CAA during the new year celebrations in Chennai Wednesday Jan. 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A police inspector has been transferred allegedly for speaking against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A report sent to the office of the Director-General of Police (DGP) said that Inspector Zahir Hussian, attached to Melur traffic unit in Madurai division, met the anti-CAA protesters who were detained in a marriage hall recently and extended his support to them.

He also allegedly supported the protests condemning the demolition of Babri Masjid.  

Sources said that based on the report, Zahir was immediately relieved by Superintendent of Police (SP) Manivannan and transferred. No post was allotted to him and he has been kept under vacancy reserved.

Meanwhile, Zahir denied the charges and said that he was framed in the issue after he developed an altercation with police personnel from a special unit.

Due to personal vengeance, the special unit police official had sent a fabricated report to the department headquarters, "Being a police official, I know what to speak and what not to. I respect the law of the land and the Constitution. I have never spoke in favour of anyone who is against the law," he added.

