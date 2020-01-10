Home States Tamil Nadu

Tussle between L-G Kiran Bedi, CM Narayanasamy ruining Puducherry: Congress MLA

Published: 10th January 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA N Danavelou and his supporters protesting in Bahoor on Thursday | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Turf war between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy spilled on to the streets on Wednesday when Bahoor MLA N Danavelou staged a protest with hundreds of people in front of the primary health centre. Alleging that there was “no governance” in Puducherry, the Congress legislator said major medicines were not available at the primary health centre and his repeated pleas to upgrade the facility visited by over 1 lakh people every year into a community hospital had fallen on deaf ears. 

“The administration has degraded in the past three years. Narayanasamy and the L-G are simply engaged in blame game and development of the UT  has been hit. The CM lacks administrative skill and should resign,” said Danavelou.  Nearly 1,000 people from his constituency gathered before the Mary Church and took out a rally to the PHC. Policemen deployed for security stopped them from proceeding further.

He said, “I have been raising the non-availability of medicines at the PHC and also demanded that the facility be upgraded into community hospital. The government initially said the primary health centre was not handling that many number of patients. I then collected data and informed the government that about 1.2 lakh out-patients get treated every year at the centre.

Though the CM promised to take action, nothing has happened yet.” A few days ago, a person who suffered electrocution and a woman who suffered injuries came to the health centre for treatment. After first aid, they were referred to the general hospital. However, the ambulances had no diesel or drivers, Danavelou said. 

TAGS
Kiran Bedi V Narayanasamy Puducherry
