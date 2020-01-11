‘Catch me if you can’ smuggler in police net again

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The case of a person challenging the armed forces or judiciary while committing pre-meditated crimes, can not just be attributed to the ‘kick’ one gets out of doing it, but also the hidden truths about his/her acquaintance and influence with the people in power and deep pockets. The ganja smuggler and rowdy, who is identified by the name Ganja Mani was arrested by Police Delta team, for attacking a CISF personnel with a knife and threatening to kill others in NLCIL premises on Monday.

The man who gathered social media attention last June after posting a video of himself selling ganja to his friends and daring the police to arrest him, was detained under Goondas Act in July, but was released in September. This time, he was arrested for attacking a CISF personnel who tried to stop him from stealing copper wires from NLCIL premises.

According to the police source, K Manikandan alias Ganja Mani (26), along with his friends- M Sabarivasan (20), P Sudhakar (22) and R Shanmugam alias Shahrukhkhan (18) – tried to steal copper wires from NLCIL premises in Neyveli on January 5.

A team of four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who were going on rounds, caught the group trying to steal the copper wires. But, in a matter of few minutes, Ganja Mani got hold of a CISF personnel Selvaender (30) and asked him to kneel down. In a fit of rage, he also attacked Selvaender with a knife, who was later admitted to a hospital for treatment. Mani, once again made a video of him, this year, threatening to kill Selvaender and humiliating the personnel.

This video had raised questions about Ganja Mani evading the police and his association with some police personnel, which emboldened him to threaten a CISF official without any hesitation. Although the district police managed to arrest two of the accused on the same day, a special team was formed to arrest the infamous Ganja Mani.

The special Delta team arrested Ganja Mani who was hidden in Mandrakuppam along with his friends Shivakumar (30) and Anbu (31) on January 8. Talking to Express, a police official said, “Soon after the incident, a woman inspector tired to nab him. However, the accused started to inflict bruises on himself and escaped.”