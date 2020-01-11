Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Catch me if you can’ smuggler in police net again

Ganja Mani arrested for attacking CISF personnel while stealing on NLC premises 

Published: 11th January 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja Mani

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The case of a person challenging the armed forces or judiciary while committing pre-meditated crimes, can not just be attributed to the ‘kick’ one gets out of doing it, but also the hidden truths about his/her acquaintance and influence with the people in power and deep pockets. The ganja smuggler and rowdy, who is identified by the name Ganja Mani was arrested by Police Delta team, for attacking a CISF personnel with a knife and threatening to kill others in NLCIL premises on Monday.

The man who gathered social media attention last June after posting a video of himself selling ganja to his friends and daring the police to arrest him, was detained under Goondas Act in July, but was released in September. This time, he was arrested for attacking a CISF personnel who tried to stop him from stealing copper wires from NLCIL premises.

According to the police source, K Manikandan alias Ganja Mani (26), along with his friends- M Sabarivasan (20), P Sudhakar (22) and R Shanmugam alias Shahrukhkhan (18) – tried to steal copper wires from NLCIL premises in Neyveli on January 5.

A team of four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who were going on rounds, caught the group trying to steal the copper wires. But, in a matter of few minutes, Ganja Mani got hold of a CISF personnel Selvaender (30) and asked him to kneel down. In a fit of rage, he also attacked Selvaender with a knife, who was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.  Mani, once again made a video of him, this year, threatening to kill Selvaender and humiliating the personnel.

This video had raised questions about Ganja Mani evading the police and his association with some police personnel, which emboldened him to threaten a CISF official without any hesitation. Although the district police managed to arrest two of the accused on the same day, a special team was formed to arrest the infamous Ganja Mani.

The special Delta team arrested Ganja Mani who was hidden in Mandrakuppam along with his friends Shivakumar (30) and Anbu (31) on January 8. Talking to Express, a police official said, “Soon after the incident, a woman inspector tired to nab him. However, the accused started to inflict bruises on himself and escaped.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp