Court-appointed committee may be conducting Avaniyapuram jallikattu this year too

Since most of the litigants expressed that the last year's jallikattu event went on smoothly because of the efforts of the said committee.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Hearing a batch of petitions expressing grievances regarding the committee formed for conducting jallikattu festival in Avaniyapuram, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court decided that a court-appointed committee consisting of judges that organised the festival in Avaniyapuram last year should be reconstituted to organise the event this year as well.

A Bench, comprising justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran, said an order in this regard would be passed, after confirming the availability of the judges, at the next hearing on Monday.

A committee, chaired by retired district judge C Raghavan, assisted by three advocates B Saravanan, N Dilip Kumar and Anand Chandrasekar, had organised the jallikattu event on January 15, 2019, at Avaniyapuram. Since most of the litigants expressed that the last year's jallikattu event went on smoothly because of the efforts of the said committee, the judges took the above decision.

However, a few hours after the decision was taken, one Chokkesh mentioned before the court opposing the appointment of the court committee saying that there was not sufficient money last year for giving prizes to winners. The same is to be listed for hearing on Monday.

Alanganallur jallikattu

Meanwhile, another petition, which was filed by one G Angusamy alleging non-inclusion of five communities in the Alanganallur jallikattu festival committee, was also adjourned to Monday with oral directions to district collector to suggest one of the representatives of the five communities to be added to the festival committee.
 

