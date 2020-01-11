Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK-INC: Bonhomie turning bitter due to seat sharing issues

For the first time in four years after DMK and Congress forged an alliance, Congress leaders in the State seem to be disgruntled with DMK.

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in four years after DMK and Congress forged an alliance, Congress leaders in the State seem to be disgruntled with DMK.

The immediate reason is refusal of DMK’s district level leaders in offering seats to Congress in the recent rural local body polls. This comes just a day ahead of indirect elections for the heads of panchayat unions and district panchayats.

In a joint statement on Friday, TNCC president KS Alagiri and Congress floor leader in Assembly KR Ramasamy, said the Congress contested in the recently concluded rural local body elections it was decided that seat-sharing will be by discussions between district level functionaries. But, the leaders expressed unhappiness over seat-sharing.

They said Congress has been refused seats in certain areas despite instructions of DMK leadership to its district-level functionaries.

“Only two panchayat unions have been allocated for Congress out of 303 panchayat union Chairman posts by DMK leadership.

Nothing has been allocated to Congress in 27 district chairperson and deputy chairperson postings. We are sad to say it is against alliance ethics,” the  statement said.

Congress had fielded its nominees against DMK alliance candidates in Kanniyakumari west, Namakkal, Thiruvarur and some other districts due to differences of opinion over seat-sharing for RLB.

In this situation, the statement has sent shock waves among DMK functionaries.

DMK won a large number of panchayat union councillors and district panchayat councillors posts, the support of Congress councillors is needed for DMK to capture more panchayat unions and district panchayats.

Functionaries of DMK are reluctant to comment on the Congress’s statement. They said on condition of anonymity the issue was taken to the knowledge of DMK president MK Stalin who was in Andaman and Nicobar on Friday evening.

Unhealthy signs in an alliance  
Congress had fielded its nominees against DMK alliance candidates in Kanniyakumari west, Namakkal, Thiruvarur and some other districts due to differences of opinion

