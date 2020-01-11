Home States Tamil Nadu

Excavation at Adichanallur, Sivagala likely soon

It can be noted that Sivagalai is located in the middle of Korkai, the erstwhile seaport of Pandyan kingdom and in Adichanallur.

Published: 11th January 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Workers engaged in digging ring wells at Keezhadi excavation site. (Photo | EPS)

Workers engaged in digging ring wells at Keezhadi excavation site. (Photo | EPS)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Nadu Archeology Department (TNAD) is likely to launch an excavation in Adichanallur and Sivagalai by the end of January. A group of experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and TNAD inspected the archaeological sites on December 28 last year.

The State government has allocated Rs 2 crore for the excavation at Keezhadi, Kodumanal, Sivagalai and Adichanallur. Sivagalai is the new site to be excavated among the four places.

The archaeology departments inspected the sites following a case filed by writer Kamarasu of Muthalankurichi at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

According to sources, Sivagalai archaeological site has evidences of human settlements. There are 20 foot-high mounds of elevation, which has remains of ashes, ceramics and cultural deposits. Over a century ago, Alexander Rea of ASI (British India) surveyed Adichanallur between 1899-1902.

It can be noted that Sivagalai is located in the middle of Korkai, the erstwhile seaport of Pandyan kingdom and in Adichanallur, where ASI conducted an excavation to unearth over 169 urns in 2004.

Situated on the banks of Thamiraparani river, Sivagalai is abound to Eral taluk in Thoothukudi district and seven kilometres away from both Adichanallur and Korkai. Hundreds of artefacts have been collected from Sivagalai over the past few years by A Manickam, a history teacher at Sri Kumaragurubarar Swamigal Higher Secondary School in Srivaikuntam.

The artefacts, including urns, potsherds, red and black pots, earthenwares, iron pieces, bones, hero stones, stone inscriptions and vattezhuthukal are exhibited in the school where Manickam works.

The archaeological site in Sivagalai has cup marks known as prehistoric arts, pecked on the rock surfaces. There are tracks of iron ore, and remains of charcoal, peat and burnt ashes, supposedly for calcinations of iron ore, spread across the site.

The TNAD told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the artefacts collected from Sivagalai supposedly belongs to Megalithic period. However, Manickam said, "I believe the artefacts found in Sivagalai might belong to Mesolithic age that is 10,000 years ago, as micro tools have been unearthed from the site."

Speaking to TNIE, Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Department of Archaeology T Udhayachandran said that the ASI approved the excavation project at Sivagalai. The works would begin by the end of January. But dates have not been fixed yet. The State-sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the excavation works, which would be shared among the four sites, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adichanallur Sivagalai Keezhadi
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp