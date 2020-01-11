Former Tamil Nadu legislator injured in scuffle over son’s debt

By Express News Service

KARUR: The former MLA of Krishnarayapuram S Kamaraj suffered injuries during a scuffle on Friday between two groups over his son’s debt. Kamaraj, who was elected on an AIADMK ticket in 2011, is popular among the locals as he had donated his entire 60 months’ salary to the poor and needy.

According to sources, Kamaraj’s son had taken a loan from a private bank with a piece of land in Balammalpuram as collateral. But since he did not repay the loan the bank auctioned the land.

The land worth at least Rs 2 crore was bought by a businessman in Mohanur in Namakkal for Rs 45 lakh.

On Friday, as the businessman along with a group of workers arrived in Balammalpuram to fence the land Kamaraj rushed to the spot with his supporters and tried to stop them.

An argument broke out between the two groups which progressed into a brawl. Kamaraj who suffered injuries was admitted to the hospital.

Vengamedu police are investigating but are yet to register a case, said sources.